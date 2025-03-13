Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 367.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.