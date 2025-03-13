Assetmark Inc. Has $617,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960.30. This represents a 84.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 137.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

