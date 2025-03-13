Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839,150 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,623 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,116.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 386,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,951,000 after buying an additional 354,742 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $171.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.91 and a 200 day moving average of $179.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.