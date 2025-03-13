Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,054,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,769,000 after buying an additional 71,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Popular by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,537,000 after buying an additional 67,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 629,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

