Assetmark Inc. Makes New $619,000 Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,977,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LKQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,051,000 after acquiring an additional 134,176 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,020,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,346,000 after purchasing an additional 411,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 336,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,225,233.20. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

