Assetmark Inc. Purchases 21,488 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 1,475.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,488 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Rentokil Initial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.8 %

RTO stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

