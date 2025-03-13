Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,402,000 after buying an additional 589,511 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 661,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,453,000 after purchasing an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 738,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 276,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

