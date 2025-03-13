Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 124,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,237,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $316.49 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $480.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.06.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

