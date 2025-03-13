Assetmark Inc. Sells 107 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in UMB Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.44. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $129.94.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UMBF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

