Assetmark Inc. Sells 4,782 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Target by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $107.02 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

