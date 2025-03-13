Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,285 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,135,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Mueller Industries by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mueller Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

