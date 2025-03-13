Atria Investments Inc Acquires 4,625 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,351,000 after acquiring an additional 92,624 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.8 %

DCI stock opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,929.26. This represents a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

