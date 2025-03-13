Atria Investments Inc Acquires 838 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 3,336.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of CACC opened at $474.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.01 and its 200-day moving average is $471.73. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $409.22 and a fifty-two week high of $614.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 20.33 and a quick ratio of 20.33.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.90, for a total transaction of $270,424.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $15,428,420.70. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

