Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.33% of Park Aerospace worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 39.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 8.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 23.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

PKE stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $270.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

