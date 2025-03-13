Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

