Atria Investments Inc Buys 5,123 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTES. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 617,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,580,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTES opened at $100.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

