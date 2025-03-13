Atria Investments Inc Buys 5,665 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,313 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Archrock were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AROC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 5,621.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AROC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Archrock Trading Up 1.5 %

AROC opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

