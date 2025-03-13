Atria Investments Inc Buys 65 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,375,000 after purchasing an additional 371,267 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,128,000 after purchasing an additional 228,144 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,836,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,110,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 390.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,254,000 after purchasing an additional 127,304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $272.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.97 and its 200-day moving average is $285.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.95 and a 1-year high of $300.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

