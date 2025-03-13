Atria Investments Inc Cuts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 37,578 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $828.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

