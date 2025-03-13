Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,368,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $469,316,000 after purchasing an additional 153,385 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 470,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,382,000 after purchasing an additional 96,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 95,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Globant by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,480,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $689,553,000 after buying an additional 88,829 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

GLOB opened at $132.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.20. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $130.06 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

