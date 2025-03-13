Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 266.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUR opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.18.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

In other news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu purchased 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,635.50. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. The trade was a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

