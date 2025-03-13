Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 83,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

