Atria Investments Inc Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bruker were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Bruker by 4,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 2,324.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Bruker by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

