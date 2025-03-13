Atria Investments Inc Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $87.15 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

