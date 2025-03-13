Atria Investments Inc Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,114,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,934,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 142,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSBC. DA Davidson upped their target price on WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

