Atria Investments Inc Has $948,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UDR alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 5,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $47.55.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Read Our Latest Report on UDR

Insider Activity at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.