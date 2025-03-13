Atria Investments Inc Has $975,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.68.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $172.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.92. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.03 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.