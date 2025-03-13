Atria Investments Inc Lowers Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

NYSE FIX opened at $336.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.96. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

