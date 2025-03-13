Atria Investments Inc Lowers Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $984,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,666.90. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,721.32. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

