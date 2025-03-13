Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 767.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $129.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.79.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

