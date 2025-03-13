Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTAI. Barclays upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.98. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $181.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,032.30 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

