Atria Investments Inc Sells 450 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

