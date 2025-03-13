Atria Investments Inc Trims Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $206.07.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.