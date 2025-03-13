Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,608.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

FV opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.07.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

