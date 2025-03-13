Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ball alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 400.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 130,175 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Ball by 531,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,874 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.