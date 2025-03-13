BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 111.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLC opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.95.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.