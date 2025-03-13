Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $27,089,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $129.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.98 and its 200-day moving average is $168.49. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.45 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

