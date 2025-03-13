Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 6.2 %

CASY stock opened at $402.07 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.00 and a 52-week high of $445.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

