CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. Scotiabank raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of CNP opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.35%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

