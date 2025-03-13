CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.15.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.39. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

About CF Industries



CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

