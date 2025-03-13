Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Wingstop worth $58,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $219.35 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.37.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Wingstop announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WING

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.