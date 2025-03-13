Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $56,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after buying an additional 385,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 229,057 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after buying an additional 89,487 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Paylocity by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 96,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,998,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 11,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $2,333,264.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,344,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,030,116.65. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,888,655. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Paylocity

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.