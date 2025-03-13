Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,426 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $62,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $122.55 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ BECN opened at $118.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.92.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.