Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 176,320 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,339,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,320 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $62,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PR. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 46.3% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 103,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,134,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $38,288.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,525.36. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $134,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,640.10. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,446 shares of company stock valued at $269,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of PR opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading set a $19.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

