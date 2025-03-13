Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,839,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,241,000 after buying an additional 381,754 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 1.9 %

CHDN stock opened at $106.50 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.51.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.