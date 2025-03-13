Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stake Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,528.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 109,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 103,031 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,261,000 after buying an additional 77,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,228,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,701 shares in the company, valued at $67,642,580.25. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $11,762,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,745,481.08. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,995 shares of company stock worth $69,482,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

