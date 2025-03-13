Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at UBS Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.03% from the company’s previous close.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.0 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,455.04. This trade represents a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.