Detalus Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 71,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $227.89 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $637.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

