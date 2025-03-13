Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $500,156.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,956,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,721,453.38. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

DFH stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

