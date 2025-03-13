Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.47.

In related news, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

